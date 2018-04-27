Jokowi to Attend ASEAN Summit in Singapore

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday traveled to Singapore to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit.



Jokowi departed from Halim Perdanakusuma airport this afternoon. He flew with Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution and several other officials.

The PDI Perjuangan politician will discuss a wide range of issues during the summit. He will promote stronger infrastructure, human development and cyber security cooperation in the region.The former Jakarta governor will also join a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. He will meet with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguy Xuan Phuc and Myanmar President Win Myint at the city-state.He will return to Jakarta a day later.(WAH)