Govt Allocates Rp4 Trillion for Lombok Post-Quake Reconstruction

Jakarta: The central government has allocated around Rp4 trillion to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.



"The central government is committed to help affected residents in Lombok, Sumbawa and East Nusa Tenggara," Cabinet Secretray Pramono Anung told reporters on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

"The allocated budget is more than Rp4 trillion," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.Lombok island has experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few weeks. The disaster has killed at least 515 people and injured thousands.The island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lomnbok.(WAH)