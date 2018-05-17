En
Meghan Markle's Father Will Not Attend Royal Wedding

JCI Down 25.54 Points

BI Increases Its Reference Rate to 4.5%

Chinese Private Firm Launches First Space Rocket

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp14,074 Per Dollar

Jokowi Calls for Tolerance during Ramadan

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    17 Mei 2018 16:29 WIB
Jokowi Calls for Tolerance during Ramadan
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan.

"We must start the month of Ramadan with a clean heart," said the PDIP politician in a written statement on Thursday, May 16, 2018.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting.

Ramadan fasting is one of the five Pillars of islam. It is obligatory for all Muslims, except for several groups, including pre-pubescent children, menstruating women and pregnant women.

From dawn until sunset, Muslims should refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and engaging in sexual actvity. In addition, they also should avoid violence, anger, envy, greed, lust and gossip.


(WAH)

