Jokowi Calls for Tolerance during Ramadan

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan.



"We must start the month of Ramadan with a clean heart," said the PDIP politician in a written statement on Thursday, May 16, 2018.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting.Ramadan fasting is one of the five Pillars of islam. It is obligatory for all Muslims, except for several groups, including pre-pubescent children, menstruating women and pregnant women.From dawn until sunset, Muslims should refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and engaging in sexual actvity. In addition, they also should avoid violence, anger, envy, greed, lust and gossip.(WAH)