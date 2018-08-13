Jokowi Travels to Lombok Island

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today traveled to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara to visit the victims of Lombok earthquake.



Jokowi reportedly would inspect evacuation camps in North Lombok regency. He also would check medical centers, mobile kitchens and other facilities in the region.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the island on August 5. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The earthquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.The earthquake killed at least 436 people and injured hundreds. In addition to that, the disaster damaged more than 60 thousand houses and other buildings.(WAH)