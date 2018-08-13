Jokowi Travels to Lombok Island

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today traveled to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara to visit the victims of Lombok earthquake.
Jokowi reportedly would inspect evacuation camps in North Lombok regency. He also would check medical centers, mobile kitchens and other facilities in the region.
A magnitude 5.2 earhquake struck Malang, East Java at 01.09 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday reported the joint rescue team have evacuated 4,636 tourists from Gili i…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday said 21 villages are still isolated days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquak…
The toll from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has climbed to 105 dead, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BN…
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
PDI Perjuangan politician Pramono Anung has claimed that former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD and West Nusa Tenggar…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla today confirmed that he is ready to join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today inaugurated Enny Nurbaningsih as the new Contitutional Court (MK) justice to replac…
The National Disaster Migitation Agency (BNPB) today announced the confirmed deaths from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in …
Indonesia recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018, increasing from $5.7 bil…
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin met with PPP politicians at the PPP head office, Menteng, Central Jakarta o…
The Jakarta Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) should hold a voting to select Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno's replacemen…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has rescheduled his planned visit to earthquake-devasatated Lombok island.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are scheduled to take a health examination…