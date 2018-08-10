Jokowi Reschedules Visit to Lombok

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has rescheduled his planned visit to earthquake-devasatated Lombok island.



The former Jakarta governer initially planned to visit the island today. He then postponed the plan to Sunday, Monday or Tuesday.

"There are still many strong aftershocks. I will be there on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday," Jokowi said.Authorities have deployed thousands of personnel to support the rescue operation. They also has cooperated with all stakeholders to distribute relief aid.The island was struck by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday evening. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The earthquake killed at least 259 people and injured hundreds. According to reports, the disaster also damaged thousands of houses and buildings.(WAH)