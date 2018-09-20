En
En
32 Regional Leaders in East Java Committed to Support Jokowi

Arga sumantri    •    20 September 2018 21:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
PDI Perjuangan Hasto kristiyanto (Photo:Medcom.id/Azhar)

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto on Thursday said at least 32 regional leaders in East Java province will support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's re-election bid.

"32 of 38 regional leaders in East Java will support President Jokowi," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.

East Java governor-elect Khofifah Indar Parawansa has declared her support for Jokowi's re-election bid. She earlier served as social affairs minister at Jokowi's administration.

East Java is the second most populous province in the country. It is the base of support of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).

Around seven months before the election, the incumbent has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

