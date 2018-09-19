En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Appoints New Investigation Director

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    19 September 2018 18:37 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Appoints New Investigation Director
Illustration (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has appointed Senior Commissioner Panca Putra Simanjuntak as its new investigation director.

Panca earlier served as general crimes vice director at the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit. He graduated from the Police Academy in 1980.

Baca juga
"He is considered as the most qualified candidate by KPK leaders," KPK deputy chief Saut Situmorang told reporters on Wednesday.

"His performance will be regularly reviewed in the future," the KPK commissioner added.

The other candidates are National Police corruption sub-directorate head Senior Commissioner Arief Adiharsa, South Sulawesi Police special crimes director Senior Commissioner Yudhiawan Wibisono, Attorney General's Office education and R&D management head Agung Yudi Kristiana as well as KPK investigator Budi Sukmo.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0502 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv