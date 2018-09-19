KPK Appoints New Investigation Director

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has appointed Senior Commissioner Panca Putra Simanjuntak as its new investigation director.



Panca earlier served as general crimes vice director at the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit. He graduated from the Police Academy in 1980.

"He is considered as the most qualified candidate by KPK leaders," KPK deputy chief Saut Situmorang told reporters on Wednesday."His performance will be regularly reviewed in the future," the KPK commissioner added.The other candidates are National Police corruption sub-directorate head Senior Commissioner Arief Adiharsa, South Sulawesi Police special crimes director Senior Commissioner Yudhiawan Wibisono, Attorney General's Office education and R&D management head Agung Yudi Kristiana as well as KPK investigator Budi Sukmo.(WAH)