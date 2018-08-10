Jokowi Files Candidacy for Second Term

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday filed his candidacy seeking a second term in the upcoming simultaneous general and presidential elections.



General Elections Commission (KPU) Arief Budiman received Jokowi and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin at the KPU head office at around 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB).

"I and Pak Ma'ruf Amin along with the members of Indonesia Working Coalition just filed our candidacy as president and vice president for the 2019-2014 term," said Jokowi in his speech in front of his supporters."Democracy is not a war. Democracy is not a conflict. It is a competition of visions. It is a competition of ideas," Jokowi added.The opposition camp reportedly will visit the KPU head office in the afternoon. KPU will officially close the registration of presidential candidates at midnight.The country will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)