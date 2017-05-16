KPK Criticizes Parole for BLBI Corruption Convict

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has criticized parole for corruption convict and former public prosecutor Urip Tri Gunawan.



"It is bad precedence," KPK spokesman Febri diansyah said in Jakarta on Monday.

The parole was issued on May 12. It was granted by the Law and Human Rights Ministry without any consultation with the corruption watchdog."We should maximize deterrent effect," the spokesman said.Urip was given a 20-year prson sentence in 2008. He was found guilty of receiving a bribe from a Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI) debtor.(WAH)