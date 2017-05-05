En
GNPF-MUI Members Meet MA Officials

Arga sumantri    •    05 Mei 2017 17:21 WIB
governor basuki tjahaja purnama
The May 5 rally (Photo:MTVN/Arga Sumantri)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Movement of Defenders of Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) members met with the Supreme Court (MA) officials during the May 5 rally.

The rally was held after Friday prayer. The rally was concentrated at Istiqlal Mosque.

The protesters addressed the outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial. The protesters demanded the harshest sentence.

"We will not intervene the trial," GNPF-MUI chairman Bachtiar Nasir said.

Previously, public prosecutors demanded one year in prison with two years of probation for the independent politician.


(WAH)

