Ilham wibowo    •    10 Mei 2017 12:20 WIB
law enforcement
En National (En)
Ahok Moved to Police Mobile Brigade Headquarters
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was moved to Police Mobile Brigade headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

"We do not have enough security facilities," Cipinang Class 1 Prison warden Asep sutandar said.

"We only have 20 security guards," he added.

Previously, the blasphemy convict was sent to Cipinang Class 1 Prison after he was sentenced to two years in prison.

"The defendant was found guilty convincingly," presiding judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto said.

"The defendant must be arrested immediately," he continued.


(WAH)

