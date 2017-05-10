Ahok Moved to Police Mobile Brigade Headquarters

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was moved to Police Mobile Brigade headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.



"We do not have enough security facilities," Cipinang Class 1 Prison warden Asep sutandar said.

"We only have 20 security guards," he added.Previously, the blasphemy convict was sent to Cipinang Class 1 Prison after he was sentenced to two years in prison."The defendant was found guilty convincingly," presiding judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto said."The defendant must be arrested immediately," he continued.(WAH)