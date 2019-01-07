En
Burger

Most Popular

Former Home Minister Summoned as Witness by KPK

Former Home Minister Summoned as Witness by KPK

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Gus Dur's Passing Commemorated in Sidoarjo

Syaikhul Hadi    •    07 Januari 2019 13:51 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Gus Dur's Passing Commemorated in Sidoarjo
Gus Dur is widely acknowledged as a symbol of tolerance (Photo: Medcom.id/Syaikhul Hadi)

Sidoarjo: Interfaith groups commemorated the passing former President Abdurrahman "Gus Dur" Wahid at Teng Swie Bio Krian temple in the East Java regency of Sidorajo on Sunday evening.

"We hope that this commemoration can help increase interfaith tolerance," said an event organizer named Febriyanti Ryan Ariani.

Baca juga
Widely acknowledged as a symbol of interfaith tolerance, Gus Dur served as the fourth president from 1999 to 2001. He passed away at the age of 69 in December 2009.

A grandson of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) founder, Gus Dur was an influential cleric and politician in Indonesia. He was also one of the leading figures during Reformation era.

"We hope that this event can improve relations between religious groups," said a local cleric named H Saiful Ma'ali.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1082 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv