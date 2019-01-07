Gus Dur's Passing Commemorated in Sidoarjo

Sidoarjo: Interfaith groups commemorated the passing former President Abdurrahman "Gus Dur" Wahid at Teng Swie Bio Krian temple in the East Java regency of Sidorajo on Sunday evening.



"We hope that this commemoration can help increase interfaith tolerance," said an event organizer named Febriyanti Ryan Ariani.

Widely acknowledged as a symbol of interfaith tolerance, Gus Dur served as the fourth president from 1999 to 2001. He passed away at the age of 69 in December 2009.A grandson of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) founder, Gus Dur was an influential cleric and politician in Indonesia. He was also one of the leading figures during Reformation era."We hope that this event can improve relations between religious groups," said a local cleric named H Saiful Ma'ali.(WAH)