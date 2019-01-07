En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    07 Januari 2019 16:59 WIB
Govt Committed to Improve Disaster Preparedness
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related agencies and ministries to carry out measures that can improve disaster preparedness.

"We should improve our preparedness. We should have quick response," President Jokowi told a limited cabinet meeting on Monday, January 7, 2019.

According to reports, the government has allocated around Rp15 trillion for disaster relief in the 2019 state budget. In addition, it also has increased the budget allocation for disaster education this year.

"As the result, we can be ready to face any disaster," President Jokowi added.

On Monday afternoon, a landslide hit a settlement of 30 houses in Cisolok, Sukabumi, West Java. According to authorities, the disaster killed more than 30 people and injured few others.



(WAH)

