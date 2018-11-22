Jokowi Conducts Impromptu Visit in Pekalongan

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo carried out an impromptu visit at Setono Market, Pekalongan, Central Java on Thursday, November 22, 2018.



Jokowi and Firt Lady Iriana arrived at the traditional market at around 04:30 PM local time. The couple greeted local residents in the location.

"I bought two batik shirts for our grand children," She told reporters during the visit.The PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and other local officials. He was guarded by members of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres).The former Jakarta governor will join a Mawlid event in Pekalongan regency this evening. He will meet with religious leaders from the region during the event.(WAH)