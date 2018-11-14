En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

7099 West Java Residents Evacuated Due to Floods, Landslides

Roni Kurniawan    •    14 November 2018 16:59 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
7099 West Java Residents Evacuated Due to Floods, Landslides
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: Authorities have evacuated 7,099 people affected by landslides and floods that recently hit a number of regions in West Java province.

"Most of them stay in mosques and other buildings. Only few of them stay in tents," West Java Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency Dicky Saromi told reporters on Wednesday.

Baca juga
"We have sent medicines and foods. Local government have prepared tents, boats and water treatment facilities," he added.

According to the government, the beginning of rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.

In the past few days, floods hit Bandung, Cimahi, Depok and other nearby regions. Besides that, landslides hit Gentong, Tasikmalaya and Naringgul, Cianjur.

13 regions in West Java are reportedly prone to floods. They are Cianjur regency, Bandung regency, Kuningan regency, Cirebon regency, Majalengka regency, Sumedang regency, Indramayu regency, Subang regency, Purwakarta regency, Karawang regency, Bekasi regency, Bandung city and Cimahi city.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0891 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv