2019 Elections Will Still Use Manual Vote Counting: KPU

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has confirmed that the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential election will still use manual vote counting.



"We will still use manual vote counting. We will not change the system," KPU commissioner Viryan Azis told reporters on Thursday.

"According to the Law No.7/2017, the election results must be determined by manual counting," he said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)