Authorities Deploy More Personnel to Guard First Presidential Debate

Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police has confirmed that authorities will deploy a total of 2,526 personnel to guard the first 2019 presidential election debate.



"There is an addition of 526 personnel from various institutions," South Jakarta Police head Senior Commissioner Indra Jafar told reporters on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

"We will protect the supporters of the two candidates," the police official added.The presidential debate will take place in Bidakara Hotel, Pancoran, South Jakarta at 08.00 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January to April. All of them will take place in the capital city of Jakarta."The first debate will be about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism. The second debate will be about energy, food resilience, natural resources, environment and infrastructure. The third debate will be about education, health, human resources, social affairs and cultural affairs. The fourth debate will be about national ideology, governance, defence, security and international relations. The fifth debate will be about economy, welfare, finance, investment, trade and industry," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told a press conference last month."The first and fifth debates will be attended by presidential and vice presidential candidates. The second and fourth debates will only be attended by presidential candidates. The third debate will only be attended by vice presidential candidates," he added.(WAH)