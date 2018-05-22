Police to Monitor Traffic During Eid al Fitr Exodus

Jakarta: Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.



"We have formulated a number of strategies. We also have held series of meetings," Police Traffic Corps head Inspector General ruyko Lumowa told Metro TV on Tuesday.

According to the official, the National Police has mapped traffic jam-prone roads. It also have inpected road maintainance projects.In addition, the law enforcement agency will cooperate with related government agencies. It will also coordnate with state-owned transportation companies."Non-toll roads, North Coast line roads and South Coast line roads have repaired. Road signs have been attached," he added.(WAH)