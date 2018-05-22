En
Burger

Most Popular

Arctic Coastal Powers Back 'Peaceful' Dialogue over Disputes

Arctic Coastal Powers Back 'Peaceful' Dialogue over Disputes

China to Cut Auto Tariffs on July 1 as Trade Tensions Ease

China to Cut Auto Tariffs on July 1 as Trade Tensions Ease

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Police to Monitor Traffic During Eid al Fitr Exodus

   •    22 Mei 2018 13:58 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Police to Monitor Traffic During Eid al Fitr Exodus
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/M Bagus Rachmanto)

Jakarta: Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.

"We have formulated a number of strategies. We also have held series of meetings," Police Traffic Corps head Inspector General ruyko Lumowa told Metro TV  on Tuesday.

Baca juga
According to the official, the National Police has mapped traffic jam-prone roads. It also have inpected road maintainance projects. 

In addition, the law enforcement agency will cooperate with related government agencies. It will also coordnate with state-owned transportation companies.

"Non-toll roads, North Coast line roads and South Coast line roads have repaired. Road signs have been attached," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1398 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv