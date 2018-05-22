Police to Monitor Traffic During Eid al Fitr Exodus

Jakarta: Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.
"We have formulated a number of strategies. We also have held series of meetings," Police Traffic Corps head Inspector General ruyko Lumowa told Metro TV on Tuesday.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police leaders to anticipate the upcoming May Day protest…
As many as 112 people have died from alcohol poisoning after drinking bootleg liquor, National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Syaf…
Authorities will deploy six thousand personnel to guard the Easter holiday in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.
The National Police will launch the Mantap Praja operation to secure the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.
The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media a…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo strongly believes the legislative body will pass the new Terrorism Law nex…
Prosecutors on Friday demanded a death sentence for radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman over his alleged role in various terror attack…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan. …
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged related government agencies to eradicate online hate speech.
The central government is committed to formulate a number of policies to monitor hundreds of ISIS returnees.
An officer was killed and two others were injured after a terror attack at the Riau Police head office on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
A suspected terrorist was killed during a shootout with a special police squad in Tandes, Surabaya, East Java on Tuesday, May 15, …