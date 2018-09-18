Jokowi's Coalition Ready to Recruit Soetrisno Bachir

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's supporting parties will encourage former PAN chairman Soetrisno Bachir and other political figures to join the incumbent's campaign team, PDI Perjuangan politician said Tuesday.



"We will approach political figures who support Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin," PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanyo told reporters.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13."Pak Soetrisno has decided to support Pak Jokowi. We are fine with that," PAN Advisory Council head Amien Rais said few days ago."We won't give any punishment to him. We are not military members," he added.(WAH)