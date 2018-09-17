Central Java Police Preparing Measures to Secure 2019 Elections

Jakarta: The Central Java police has prepared as many as 21 thousand police officers to secure the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.



"It will be the same with the recent simultaneous regional elections. They will be assisted by around 13 thousand military personnel," Central Java Police operation and education head Senior Commissioner Hariyanto told reporters on Monday.

"We are currently preparing an exercise. We are also planning a coordination meeting," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Central Java is the third most populous province in the country. It is also the hometown of incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.(WAH)