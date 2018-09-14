Regional Leaders Urged to Dismiss Corrupt Civil Servants

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has urged regional leaders to quickly dismiss civil servants implicated in graft cases.



The government recently signed a joint ministerial decree (SKB) to tackle the issue. The anti-corruption watchdog earlier announced that as many as 2,357 civil servants have been found guilty of corrupt practices.

"The decree consists of five points. It sets a December deadline," KPK spokesperon Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday."We hope that related government agencies could follow up the reports. We also hope that regional leaders could develop more reliable monitoring systems," the KPK official added.According to the data, the highest number of corrupt civil servants was found in North Sumatra province with 298 people. It was followed by West Java province with 193 people.(WAH)