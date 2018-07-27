Palembang Ready to Host Asian Games: South Sumatra Governor

Jakarta: South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin is optimistic that the city of Palembang is ready to co-host the 2018 Asian Games.



"We have held many international events. We have acquired enough experience," said the Golkar Party politician at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 27, 2018.

"Our people are used to this kind of event. Our local officials are also the same," he added.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.(WAH)