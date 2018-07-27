Palembang Ready to Host Asian Games: South Sumatra Governor

Jakarta: South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin is optimistic that the city of Palembang is ready to co-host the 2018 Asian Games.
"We have held many international events. We have acquired enough experience," said the Golkar Party politician at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 27, 2018.
