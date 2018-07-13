There is No KPK Sting Operation in Idrus Marham's House: Golkar Politician

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) didn't carry out a sting operation in the official residence of Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham," Golkar politician Maman Abdurrahman said Friday.



"I just want to clarify that KPK didn't carried out sting operation in the official residence of social affairs minister. However, KPK took EMS in the official residence of social affairs minister," he said in a written statement.

"We held a birthday party this afternoon. EMS attended the party around 02:00 PM," he added.According to reports, KPK arrested as many as nine people during the sting operation. One of them is Golkar lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih which is a member of House Commission VII overseeing environment, energy and mineral resources."We arrested as many as nine people, including a lawmaker, an aide and a driver," KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo said."There are evidence in relation to graft transactions between government officials and businesspersons," he added.(WAH)