En
Burger

Most Popular

Online Taxi Union Plans Rally during Asian Games Opening Day

Online Taxi Union Plans Rally during Asian Games Opening Day

Jokowi, Kalla Visit SBY at Hospital

Jokowi, Kalla Visit SBY at Hospital

Idrus Marham Questioned as Witness in Riau-1 Project Graft Case

Idrus Marham Questioned as Witness in Riau-1 Project Graft Case

Indonesia Has Resilient Economy: Jokowi

Indonesia Has Resilient Economy: Jokowi

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Online Taxi Union Plans Rally during Asian Games Opening Day

Siti Yona Hukmana    •    19 Juli 2018 12:27 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Online Taxi Union Plans Rally during Asian Games Opening Day
The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 18 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Jakarta: An online motorcyle taxi union is planning a massive rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games.

"We want to encourage the government to increase the average rate up to Rp3,000 per km," said Gerakan Aksi Roda Dua (Garda) head Igun Wicaksono in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Baca juga
"We hope that the government could resolve this issue before D-Day," he added.

The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.

Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most events. Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.

"If the demonstration is realized, the opening ceremony would be disturbed," he said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0773 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv