Online Taxi Union Plans Rally during Asian Games Opening Day

Jakarta: An online motorcyle taxi union is planning a massive rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games.



"We want to encourage the government to increase the average rate up to Rp3,000 per km," said Gerakan Aksi Roda Dua (Garda) head Igun Wicaksono in Jakarta on Wednesday.

"We hope that the government could resolve this issue before D-Day," he added.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most events. Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports."If the demonstration is realized, the opening ceremony would be disturbed," he said.(WAH)