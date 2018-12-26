Jokowi Planning to Spend New Year's Eve in Bogor

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that his family may spend their New Year's Eve at the Bogor Palace this year.



"We may stay in Bogor," President Jokowi said here on Wednesday.

President Jokowi inspected a number of dam projects in Bogor regency this morning. He was accompanied by local leaders and a number of government officials."At first, I visited the Sukamahi dam. After that, I visited the Ciawi dam," President Jokowi told reporters during the trip."I was accompanied by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and West Java Deputy Governor UU Ruzhanul Ulum. I was also accompanied by Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono," President Jokowi said.President Jokowi belives better infrastuctures could reduce flooding in Jakarta. He is optimitic that the dam projects could make significant improvement.(WAH)