Jokowi Planning to Spend New Year's Eve in Bogor

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that his family may spend their New Year's Eve at the Bogor Palace this year.
"We may stay in Bogor," President Jokowi said here on Wednesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reiterated the importance of national unity when visiting Darul Ulum Islamic boarding sch…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to visit a number of Islamic boarding schools during his trip to Jombang regency o…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Semarang-Solo toll road on Thursday. …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with as many as 105 Islamic clerics during his visit to Aceh province on Friday, Dece…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a number of dam projects in the West Java regency of Bogor on Wednesday, Decemb…
Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) chairman Dwikorita Karnawati has confirmed that the tsunami in Banten and La…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited victims of the Sunda Strait tsunami who are treated at the Labuan Public Medical …
At least 281 people were killed by tsunami waves that smashed coastal areas around the Sunda Strait last Saturday night.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi is confident the newly-inaugurated Jakarta-Surabaya toll road will be used by many trave…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the 19th Nahdlatul Ulama Students Accosiation (IPNU) Congress and the 18th Nahdlat…
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to hold a meeting with Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on …
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Thursday that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are preparing campaign strategies to attra…