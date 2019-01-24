En
Ahok Released from Prison

Ahok Released from Prison

KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

KPK Arrests Mesuji Regent in Sting Operation

BNPB Head to Visit South Sulawesi

BNPB Head to Visit South Sulawesi

BNPB Head to Visit South Sulawesi

Damar Iradat    •    24 Januari 2019 14:39 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
BNPB Head to Visit South Sulawesi
BNPB head Doni Monardo (Photo:Medcom.id/Damar Iradat)

Jakarta: National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chairman Doni Monardo is scheduled to visit flood-affected South Sulawesi province in order to monitor the ongoing relief efforts there.

"I will go to South Sulawesi this afternoon," Doni told reporters on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

According to reports, heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides in South Sulawesi this week. The disaster affected 53 districts in nine regions.

In Jeneponto, flooding ocurred in at least 10 districts. They were Arung Keke, Bangkala, West Bangkala, Batang, Binamu, Tamalatea, Tarowang, Kelara and Turatea.

In Gowa, flooding occured in around seven districts. They were Somba Opu, Bontomanannu, Pattalasang, Parangloe, Palangga, Tombolonggo and Manuju.

In Makassar, as many as 14 districts were hit by flooding. They were Biringkanaya, Bontoloa, Kampung Sangkarang, Makassar, Mamajang, Manggala, Mariso, Panakkukang, Rampocini, Talo, Tamalanrea, Tamalate, Ujung pandang and Ujung Tanah.


(WAH)

