Govt Urged to Finalize Law on Islamic Boarding Schools

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin has encouraged the government and the House of Representatives to immediately issue the Law on Islamic Boarding Schools.



"We hope that they could accelerate the issuance of the Law," non-active Indonesia Ulama Council (MUI) chairman told reporters on Monday, January 7, 2018.

Earlier today, Ma'ruf received Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) secretary general Yahya Cholil Staquf at his residence. During the meeting, he discussed the preparation for the upcoming Ulama National Congress."We will also discuss a number of issues in the forum," the NU official told reporters after the meeting.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. The event will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.(WAH)