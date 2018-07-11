En
There are Five Names of Running Mate Candidates: Jokowi

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    11 Juli 2018 18:57 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo: The Presidential Secretariat)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday revealed five names are being considered as his runnning mate in the 2019 presidential election.

"The list has been shortened to five names," the media-savvy politician told reporters at the presidential candidates.

"They could be politicians, professionals, civilians, military and police figures or others," he added.

The country will hold the simultanelous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates next month.

"It is still very open. It will be announced in the right time, " he added.

According to the law, a candidate must secure 20 percent of all seats in the House of Representatives or 25 percent of the national vote to be able to participate in the presidential election. 


