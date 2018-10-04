Jokowi Directly Monitors Relief Efforts in Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Central Sulawesi province for the second time on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.



In the beginning of his visit, the former Jakarta governor traveled to Petobo distrist in Sigi regency. He inspected the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in the region.

"I once again visited the affected areas to see the real conditions. I previously instructed various measures related to evacuation activities, electricity and fuel supplies, logistics issues as well as medical treatments," Jokowi said."I believe that everything is running smoothly," he added.Besides that, the PDI Perjuangan politician talked with refugees at several evacuation camps. He then distributed food packages to local residents.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.(WAH)