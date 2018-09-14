Govt to Complete Serpong-Kunciran Toll Road by April 2019

Jakarta: Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono is confident that the Serpong-Kunciran toll road project could be operational by April 2019.



"The progress is around 66 percent. The target is April 2019," Basuki said.

According to him, the first phase of the toll road will connect Serpong and Parigi. In the meantime, the second phase of the project will connect Parigi and Kunciran."The project will help road users in the region. The toll road will cut travel time between Serpong and Soekarno-Hatta," Basuki said.Soekarno-Hatta international airport is an international airport in Greater Jakarta area. It is the busiest airport in Indonesia.(WAH)