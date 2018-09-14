Govt to Complete Serpong-Kunciran Toll Road by April 2019

Jakarta: Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono is confident that the Serpong-Kunciran toll road project could be operational by April 2019.
"The progress is around 66 percent. The target is April 2019," Basuki said.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 at the Indonesia Conve…
The Jakarta provincial administration is preparing 500 online motorcycle taxi shelters across the capital city.
Online motorcycle taxi drivers will not hold a rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games, Transportation Minister Budi …
Another body was found in the second day of search operation in the water off Puger, Jember, East Java, bringing the death t…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday visited Yogyakarta to attend the 35th International Council of Women (ICW-CIF) …
People's Conscience (Hanura) Party chairman Oesman Sapta Odang (OSO) believes that his party can surpass the parliamentary thr…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) once again summoned PLN Sumatra regional business division director Wiluyo as a witnes…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has urged regional leaders to quickly dismiss civil servants implicated in graft cases…
Pancasila Ideology Education Agency (BPIP) member Mahfud MD on monday visited the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head off…
The National Police has urged politicians to prevent social conflicts ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elec…
Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra on Thursday said that his party hasn't endorsed any presidential candi…
Police and military will increase cooperation ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections, National Police h…
Gerindra Party politician Muhammad Taufik is confident that he could be the new Jakarta vice governor.