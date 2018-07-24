En
Prabowo, SBY Starts Closed Meeting

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    24 Juli 2018 22:41 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Prabowo, SBY Starts Closed Meeting
Indonesia will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a closed meeting tonight.

"It is a one-on-one meeting," Democratic Party chairman Syarief Hasan told reporters.

Prabowo and SBY initially planned to hold a meeting earlier this month. The two party leaders then postponed the plan due to SBY's ill health.

According to reports, Prabowo is still considering several names as his running mate pick. On the other hand, Democratic Party joint task command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono is eyeing a vice presidential slot on Prabowo's ticket.

"They will talk about Prabowo's running mate candidates. They will also talk about alternative candidates," Democratic Party secretary general Hinca Panjaitan said earlier today.

Indonesia will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates next month.



(WAH)

