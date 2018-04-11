President to Witness Realization Labor-Intensive Program in Sorong

Manokwari: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will meet farmers in Aimas, Sorong District, West Papua, to witness the realization of the labor-intensive program.
West Papua Mayor Dominggus Mandacan stated here on Wednesday that the president and his entourage will arrive at the Domine Eduard Osok Airport, Sorong, on Tuesday evening.
He noted that the president's agenda in Sorong will start on Friday. Moreover, President Jokowi will meet the students and teachers of Early Childhood Education (PAUD).
According to the governor, the president will deliver a public lecture on the threat of circulation and abuse of drugs among students.
"We have got together some one thousand students, and Mr Joko Widodo will give a public lecture," he remarked, adding that the lecture to PAUD teachers will be delivered by First Lady Iriana.
Mandacan expressed hope that a time slot would be set aside for the regional head to meet the president. He expressed keenness to discuss the acceleration of development in West Papua.
"It depends on the protocol. Hopefully, special time slots will be set aside for the regional head, governor, head of district, and mayor to hold meetings with the head of state," he added. (Antara)
(FJR)
