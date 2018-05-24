Kertajati Airport Will be Fully Operational before Eid al Fitr Holiday: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fitr holiday.
"According to transportion minister, God willing, it is ready," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at the new airport on Thurday, May 24, 2018.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged law enforcement agencies to eradicate drug-related crimes.
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at the Bogor Palace in Bogor…
Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader K…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.
Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.
The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media a…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo strongly believes the legislative body will pass the new Terrorism Law nex…
Prosecutors on Friday demanded a death sentence for radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman over his alleged role in various terror attack…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan. …
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged related government agencies to eradicate online hate speech.
The central government is committed to formulate a number of policies to monitor hundreds of ISIS returnees.