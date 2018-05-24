En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Kertajati Airport Will be Fully Operational before Eid al Fitr Holiday: Jokowi

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    24 Mei 2018 14:58 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Kertajati Airport Will be Fully Operational before Eid al Fitr Holiday: Jokowi
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fitr holiday.

"According to transportion minister, God willing, it is ready," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at the new airport  on Thurday, May 24, 2018.

Baca juga
The project is located in Majalengka regency in West Java province. It is located around 69 kilometers east of Bandung city.

The airport is expected to eventually replace Husein Sastranegara International Airport in Bandung. It is also expected to support Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

"We will accelerate airport projects in various regions, including Ahmad Yani Airport in Semarang as well as a new airport in Samarinda," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 8.9609 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv