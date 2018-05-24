Kertajati Airport Will be Fully Operational before Eid al Fitr Holiday: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fitr holiday.



"According to transportion minister, God willing, it is ready," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at the new airport on Thurday, May 24, 2018.

The project is located in Majalengka regency in West Java province. It is located around 69 kilometers east of Bandung city.The airport is expected to eventually replace Husein Sastranegara International Airport in Bandung. It is also expected to support Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta."We will accelerate airport projects in various regions, including Ahmad Yani Airport in Semarang as well as a new airport in Samarinda," he added.(WAH)