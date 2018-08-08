Democrats Claim AHY Chosen As Prabowo's Running Mate

Jakarta: The Democratic Party is confident the party's joint task force command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) will be chosen as Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto's vice presidential candidate.



""We heard that Prabowo has picked AHY. It's just a matter of time," Democratic Party legal division head Ferdinand Hutahean told Medcom.id on Wednesday.

Prabowo reportedly will announce his running mate tonight. He then will officially file his candidacy later this week."This decision would unite various voter segments. It's a good decision," the Democratic Party politician added.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.