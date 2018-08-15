Jokowi Will Pick Non-Politician to Lead His Success Team: PPP

Jakarta: United Development Party (PPP) chairman on Wednesday claimed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will pick a non-politician figure to lead his campaign team.



"We have a shorlist of three names," the PPP leader said

On Thursday, Jokowi picked NU cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair failed their candidacy for president and vice president."Pak Kalla (current Vice President Jusuf Kalla) will join the campaign team as the head of steering committee," he added.Before declaring their candidacy, Jokowi and Ma'ruf have gathered endorsements from six parliamentary parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB and PPP. In addition to that, they also have bagged supports from three non-parliamentary parties namely Perindo Party, PSI and PKP Indonesia.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)