BNPT Committed to Deradicalize JAD Supporters

Ahmad Mustaqim    •    02 Agustus 2018 19:41 WIB
BNPT Committed to Deradicalize JAD Supporters
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has prepared various programs to deradicalize Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) supporters.

The South Jakarta District Court recently dissolved JAD due to its terrorist links. It also classified the ISIS-affiliated group as forbidden organization.

"The group spread propaganda that could radicalize people. The court made the decision based on the exisiting data," said BNPT  people empowerment sub-directorate head Andi Intang Dulung in Yogyakarta on Thursday.

"We often cooperate with MUI and religious leaders. We should embrace former terror group members," she added.

In mid-May, An ISIS-affiliated terror cell carried out a series of suicide bombing attacks in Surabaya, East Java. The incident  killed at least 28 people, including 13 attackers.

In the same month, several men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru, Riau. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.


(WAH)

