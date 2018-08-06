At least 82 Killed by 7.0 Quake in Lombok

Jakarta: At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Tuesday.



"As of 02.30 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB), 82 people have been killed by the earthquake," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement.

The earthquake occured at 06.46 PM WIB last night. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lomb regency.The eathquake triggered small tsunami waves. According to BNPB, it was followed by more than 130 aftershocks."Hundreds of people were injured and thousand of buildings were damaged," Sutopo said,"Thousands of residents have been evacuated to safe places. A joint team has been deploye for emergency and rescue operations," he added.(WAH)