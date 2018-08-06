En
Burger

Most Popular

At least 82 Killed by 7.0 Quake in Lombok

At least 82 Killed by 7.0 Quake in Lombok

Jokowi Expresses Condolences for Lombok Quake Victims

Jokowi Expresses Condolences for Lombok Quake Victims

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

At least 82 Killed by 7.0 Quake in Lombok

Suci Sedya Utami    •    06 Agustus 2018 09:58 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
At least 82 Killed by 7.0 Quake in Lombok
Thousands of residents have been evacuated to safe places (Photo: BP3AKB)

Jakarta: At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Tuesday.

"As of 02.30 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB), 82 people have been killed by the earthquake," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement.

Baca juga
The earthquake occured at 06.46 PM WIB last night. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lomb regency.

The eathquake triggered small tsunami waves. According to BNPB, it was followed by more than 130 aftershocks.

"Hundreds of people were injured and thousand of buildings were damaged," Sutopo said,

"Thousands of residents have been evacuated to safe places. A joint team has been deploye for emergency and rescue operations," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0380 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv