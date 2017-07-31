Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Police Criminal Investigation Agency has seized 1.2 million ecstasy pills after arresting two international drug syndicate members.



"As many as 1.2 million ecstasy pills," the National Police drug related-crime division head Brigadier General Eko Daniyanto said during a press conference on Monday.

The first suspect was identified as Liu Kit Cung. He was arrested in Pakuhaji, Tangerang on July 21.The second suspect was identified as Erwin. He was arrested in Alam Sutera, Tangerang on July 23."The international drug syndicate was controlled from Nusakambangan Prison by drug convict named Aseng," the National Police official said."We are still investigating the case," he added.(WAH)