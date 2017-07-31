En
Burger

Most Popular

Jakarta Police Chief Meets MUI Chairman

Jakarta Police Chief Meets MUI Chairman

JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session

JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session

Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

VP Kalla Invited to Islamic Conference

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    31 Juli 2017 14:58 WIB
narcotics
En National (En)
Police Seize 1.2 Million Ecstasy Pills
The National Police drug related-crime division head Brigadier General Eko Daniyanto (Photo:MI/Galih Pradipta)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Police Criminal Investigation Agency has seized 1.2 million ecstasy pills after arresting two international drug syndicate members.

"As many as 1.2 million ecstasy pills," the National Police drug related-crime division head Brigadier General Eko Daniyanto said during a press conference on Monday.

Baca juga
The first suspect was identified as Liu Kit Cung. He was arrested  in Pakuhaji, Tangerang on July 21.

The second suspect was identified as Erwin. He was arrested  in Alam Sutera, Tangerang on July 23.

"The international drug syndicate was controlled from Nusakambangan Prison by drug convict named Aseng," the National Police official said.

"We are still investigating the case," he added.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.7821 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv