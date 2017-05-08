West Kalimantan Officiates 147 Fire-Alert Villages

Metrotvnews.com, Pontianak: The West Kalimantan Regional Distaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has prepared at least 147 fire-alert villages.
"They can prevent, detect and tackle forest fires," BPBD head TTA Nyarong said in Pontianak on Monday.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to help the Environment and Foresty Ministry in investigating forest fires.
The Indonesian government has reiterated its commitment to tackle transboundary haze problem in the region.
Terra and Aqua satellites detected 365 hotspots in Sumatera on Wednesday, August 17.
The South Jakarta Court recently granted victory to the Environment and Forestry Ministry against plantation company National Sago…
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir reiterated Indonesia's commitment to solve haze problem that affects…
Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) may violate principles in the ASEAN Charter, said international law expert…
310 hectares of forest and plantations in Meranti Islands Regency, Riau, has caught aflame. The fire would likely reach residentia…
The forest fire could return in 2016, as Indonesia has vast array of peatlands.
The Norwegian government provides USD1 billion aid to Indonesia for climate change mitigation effort in the country.
In the midst of the conference on climate change in Paris 2015, or Conference of Parties (COP), the fiber, paper and pulp producin…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The National Movement of Defenders of Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) members met with the Supreme Court (MA) off…
Around 200 inmates escaped from Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Pekanbaru, Riau on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has claimed that he will not take any public position.
The National Movement of defenders of Indonesian Ulema council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) has promised that the May 5 rally will run …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged the National Movement of the defenders of the Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI…
Literacy activists were invited to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned former minister Rizal Ramli as a witness in Bank Indonesia Liquidit…
Most political parties have rejected the presidential threshold for the 2019 presidential election.
The Jakarta Metro Police is ready for the May Day rally in the capital.