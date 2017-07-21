House Passes General Election Law

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives passed the General Election Law on Thursday, July 20, 2017.



"Option A is decided to be agreed," the House of Representatives Setya Novanto said.



Option A includes a 20 percent presidential threshold, a four percent parliamentary threshold, an open electoral system, a 3-10 district magnitude and a pure Sainte-Lauge vote-to-seat conversion formula.



Option B includes a 0 percent presidential threshold, a four percent parliamentary threshold, an open electoral siystem, a 3-10 district magnitude and a Hare vote-to-seat conversion forrmula.



Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS and PAN, all of them are supporters of Option B, walked out from the plenary meeting.

(WAH)