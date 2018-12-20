Former West Java Governor Summoned by KPK over Meikarta Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan as a witness in an alleged bribery case in connection with the permit of Meikarta property project.
KPK arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officals in October. The agency also arrested Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and his three subordinates during the sting operation.
