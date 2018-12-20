Former West Java Governor Summoned by KPK over Meikarta Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan as a witness in an alleged bribery case in connection with the permit of Meikarta property project.



KPK arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officals in October. The agency also arrested Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and his three subordinates during the sting operation.

According to reports, Billy promised to give Rp13 billion to the Bekasi regency leader. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration was asked to support the high-profile property project."He will be questioned as witness for suspect NHY," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Thursday.The anti-corruption watchdog earlier questioned a number of Lippo group executives including Lippo Group CEO James Riady, PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk president director Ketut Budi Wijaya and former PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk Toto Bartholomeus. It also probed a number of local officials including former West Java deputy governor Deddy Mizwar and West Java regional secretary Iwa Karniwa and Bekasi deputy Regent Eka Supria Atmaja.The Rp278 trillion property project is reportedly constructed by PT Mahkota Sentosa Utama. The company is a subsidiary of PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk.(WAH)