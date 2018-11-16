Jokowi Unveils Time Capsule Monument in Merauke

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Time Capsule Monument in Merauke, Papua on Friday, November 16, 2018.



"We must be brave to take hard decisions to be able to move faster. We must be brave to jump higher to be able to achieve things," the Presidential Secretariat quoted President Jokowi as saying.

During the unveiling ceremony, President Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, National Armed Forces commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police chief General Tito Karnavian. In Merauke, he was welcomed by Papua Governor Lukas Enemble and Merauke Regent Frederikus Gebze.President Jokowi attended The 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Singapore earlier this week. He held a number bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.The 26th APEC Summit will take place in Papua New Guinea from November 17-18. The forum will be attended by APEC member countries and several observers.President Jokowi will raise issues of digital economy during the APEC Summit. He will also meet with 12 Pacific leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit.(WAH)