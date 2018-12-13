More Opposition Politicians Will Support Jokowi's Re-election Bid: Campaign Team

Jakarta: The National Campaign team of Indonesia Working Coalition (TKN-KIK) believes that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo could attract members of opposition parties to support his re-election bid.



Last week, PAN's South Kalimantan Regional Executive Board announced its endorsement for the incumbent candidate. Few days later, PAN members in South Sumatra province openly endorsed the incumbent's re-election bid.

"Democratic Party earlier had the same experience in Papua province,"

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

TKN-KIK spokesperson Ace Hasan Syadzily told reporters on Thursday."It will continue to happen," the spokesperson added.On August 9, President Jokowi picked influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.As of December, the ruling coalition includes PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. On the other hand, the opposition camp includes Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)