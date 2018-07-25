En
Police Still Waiting Deportation of 3 Terror Suspects from Malaysia

Sri Utami    •    25 Juli 2018 19:15 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The National Police is still waiting for the deportation of three Indonesian suspected terrorists who were recently arrested by Malaysian authorities.

"It is still on going. We are still waiting," said the National Police spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal at his office on Wednesday.

"They haven't decided yet. They are still gathering the evidence," the National Police official added.

Malaysian police held a series of raids earlier this month. They also arrested four Malaysian nationals during the operations.

The first Indonesian was caught in Terengganu on July 12. The 26-year-old man allegedly pledged loyalty to ISIS terror group.

The other Indonesian was caught in Selangor Jaya on the same day. The 27-year-old man allegedly spread ISIS propaganda in the internet.

The last one was caught in Perak on July 14. He was allegedly linked to a member of Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD) terror group.


(WAH)

