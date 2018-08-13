En
Khofifah to Support Jokowi's Campaign in 2019 Election

Daviq Umar Al Faruq    •    13 Agustus 2018 20:31 WIB
East Java Governor-elect Khofifah Indar Parawansa (Photo:Medcom/Daviq Umar Al Faruq)

Jakarta: East Java Governor-elect Khofifah Indar Parawansa has reierated her commitment to support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

"God willing I'm still with Pak Jokowi," said the politician at UIN Maliki, Malang, East Java on Monday, August 13, 2018.

Khofifah was a former social affairs Minister in Jokowi's administration. She was also an influential figure in Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).

On Thursday, Jokowi picked NU cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. On the next day, the pair failed their candidacy for president and vice president.

Before declaring their candidacy, Jokowi and Ma'ruf have gathered endorsements from six parliamentary parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB and PPP. In addition to that, they also have bagged supports from three non-parliamentary parties namely Perindo Party, PSI and PKP Indonesia.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

