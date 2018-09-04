Military, Police Urged to Support Government Programs

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with 80 police and military officials at the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.



The former Jakarta governor urged military and police officials to support government programs. The media-savvy politicians also instructed the two institutions to maintain peace and security.

"Close ties between the two institutions could support national programs," National Police's Criminal Investigation Unit head Inspector General Arief Sulistyanto told reporters.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.(WAH)