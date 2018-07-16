HoA with Freeport Should be Appreciated: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to support the head of agreement (HoA) for the divestment of 51 percent stake in PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI).
Last week, PT Inalum signed the HoA for the sale of Freeport-McMoran's shares and Rio Tinto's participation in PTFI. Under the agreement, the state mining holding company needs $3.85 billion to buy participating right of Rio Tinto in PTFI and 100 percent shares of Freeport McMoran in PT Indocopper Investama.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has confirmed his ministry will launch the online single submission (OS…
Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.21 percent in May 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent after on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged Bank Indonesia (BI) to maintain its reference interest rate.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Police have arrested around 200 suspected terrorists in the aftermath of suicide bombing attacks in the city of Surabaya.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday visited NasDem Party's State Defense Academy (ABN). He is scheduled to give a public lect…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) didn't carry out a sting operation in the official residence of Social Affairs Min…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Golkar Lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih in the capital city of Jakarta, KPK chief…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in the capital city of Jakarta, KPK chief Agus Rahardjo …
Hundreds of online motorcyle taxi drivers staged a rally in front of the East Java administration's head office in Surabaya, E…
The Jakarta administration is planning to build a new football stadium in Sunter region, Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno said F…
Attorney General M Prasetyo has revealed that his office is still waiting for the right moment to execute terrorism convict Aman A…
Democratic Party's Advisory Council deputy head Agus Hermanto on Friday visited the PDI Perjuangan head office to discuss the …