En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi to Give Public Lecture in Front of NasDem's ABN Students

Jokowi to Give Public Lecture in Front of NasDem's ABN Students

Police Have Arrested 200 Terror Suspects After Surabaya Bombings: Tito

Police Have Arrested 200 Terror Suspects After Surabaya Bombings: Tito

HoA with Freeport Should be Appreciated: Jokowi

HoA with Freeport Should be Appreciated: Jokowi

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

HoA with Freeport Should be Appreciated: Jokowi

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    16 Juli 2018 15:44 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En National (En)
HoA with Freeport Should be Appreciated: Jokowi
President Joko Widodo (Photo:presidential secretariat)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to support the head of agreement (HoA) for the divestment of 51 percent stake in PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI).

Last week, PT Inalum signed the HoA for the sale of Freeport-McMoran's shares and Rio Tinto's participation in PTFI. Under the agreement, the state mining holding company needs $3.85 billion to buy participating right of Rio Tinto in PTFI and 100 percent shares of Freeport McMoran in PT Indocopper Investama.

Baca juga
"It takes a long time. It takes around 3.5 years," said Jokowi in Jakarta on Monday.

According to him, the government is ready to finalize the details of the divestment. It expects to finish the negotiations in the near future.

"If this is a progress then we are grateful," he added.

After completing the process, PT Inalum would own 51.38 percent stake in the operator of Grasberg mine. It currently only owns 9.36 percent stake in the company.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0406 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv