Retired General Proposed as Prabowo's Success Team Leader

Jakarta: Gerindra Party deputy chairman Edhy Prabowo has claimed the party's advisory council deputy chairman Djoko Santoso may lead presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno's campaign team.



"Pak Prabowo has proposed Pak Djoko. We have to consult other members of the coalition," the Gerindra Party politician told reporters on Tuesday.

"The retired general has good lobbying skills. He also has a lot of friends," he said at Prabowo's home in South Jakarta.The General Elections Commission (KPU) closed registration of presidential candidates on Friday. The candidates completed medical examination few day later.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)