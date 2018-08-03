KPU to Open Registration of Presidential Candidates Tomorrow

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to open the registraion of presidential candidates from August 4-10.



"We invited their liaison officers. We discussed about the producures," said KPU head Arief Budiman in Jakarta on Friday.

According to the agency, the registration will be closed at 24:00 West Indonesia Time (WIB) on August 10. In addition to that, the candidates will only be allowed to bring a small number of supporters to the KPU headquarters."Our office is not spatious. the space is very limited," the KPU leader added.Indonesia will hold the first-ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will choose legislative and presidential candiates on the same day.(WAH)