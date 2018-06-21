Police to Question Captain of KM Sinar Bangun

Jakarta: Police is planning to question the captain of KM Sinar Bangun ferry that sank in Lake Toba early this week.



The man has been detained by Samosir Police. He has been identified with initials TS.

"He is currently with Samosir police. He is still traumatized," said National Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Yusri Yunus in Jakarta on Thursday.The wooden vessel capsized near Tigaras Port, Simalungun on Monday afternoon. It sailed from Simanindo Port, Samosir 30 minutes earlier.The ferry reportedly carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes. It also faced strong wind and three-meter-high waves.The total number of passengers is still unknown. The maximum capacity of the boat is only 60 people.According to officials, at least three people have been confirmed dead. Besides that, as many as 18 people have been found alive.(WAH)