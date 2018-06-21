Police to Question Captain of KM Sinar Bangun

Jakarta: Police is planning to question the captain of KM Sinar Bangun ferry that sank in Lake Toba early this week.
The man has been detained by Samosir Police. He has been identified with initials TS.
The battery indicator light functions as an indicator for the battery refill system in your car.
Thousands of online motorcycle taxi drivers carried out a massive rally in front of the Parliament Complex in Central Jakarta on M…
A man was killed after a helicopter crash at an industrial area in Bohodapi, Morowali, Central Sulawesi on Friday, April 20, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" will unveil the Ngawi-Wilangan section of Ngawi-Kertosono toll road in Bagi, Madiun, East Java o…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in…
The death toll has risen to three after KM Sinar Bangun ferry sank in Lake Toba early this week, authorities said Wednesday.
Authorities revealed that KM Sinar Bangun carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes when the wooden vessel sank in L…
At least 56 people are still missing after a ferry accident in Lake Toba, North Sumatra yesterday afternoon.
At least 13 people were killed after a boat sank off the coast of South Sulawesi on Wednesday.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has revealed that the Indonesian government will soon start the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed railway pro…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today welcomes the historic summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean le…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold an open house event at the Bogor Palace during Eid al-Fitr.…
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo is ready to meet with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the pro…